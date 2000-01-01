I'm John Wright Stanly, a Georgia Tech student from Jacksonville, Florida.

I got into tech by accident. In 2019 after enrolling at the SOCAL Food Allergy Institute to treat my food allergies, I couldn't attend college during Covid. Instead I did a gap year.

The gap year exposed me to awesome people and projects. I scratched dreams of working in aviation to instead join an early stage tech startup and a local tech firm. After meeting my founding team, we broke off to build our own startup.

Come 2024 , and I'm now in college, my food allergies are gone, we exited our startup, and I've interned at Google and Cloudflare.

The last couple years have been a wild ride, and I'm now even more excited for the future as unpredictable as it might be.