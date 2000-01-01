I'm John Wright Stanly, a Georgia Tech student from Jacksonville, Florida.
I got into tech by accident. In 2019 after enrolling at the SOCAL Food Allergy Institute to treat my food allergies, I couldn't attend college during Covid. Instead I did a gap year.
The gap year exposed me to awesome people and projects. I scratched dreams of working in aviation to instead join an early stage tech startup and a local tech firm. After meeting my founding team, we broke off to build our own startup.
Come 2024, and I'm now in college, my food allergies are gone, we exited our startup, and I've interned at Google and Cloudflare.
The last couple years have been a wild ride, and I'm now even more excited for the future as unpredictable as it might be.
Speedscale helps companies test their Kubernetes infrastructure with traffic replay.
I've built new features like their observability tools and helped migrate their dashboard between auth systems. I also optimize their blog for SEO.
Interned at Google Maps.
I helped create features for users to better understand their current location while using Google Maps for Android.
Cloudflare is a global network designed to make everything you connect to the Internet secure, private, fast, and reliable.
I've revamped notifications for Cloudflare Workers by redesigning the architecture for scalability, helping add a new alert type, and automate deployments.
Winsight is a livestreaming app for youth sports. Friends and family can watch personal highlight reels created just for their athletes.
I've developed the mobile app and website. I've also helped develop our APIs and servers hosted on AWS.
Synergy is a IT consulting firm that also operates various projects ranging from e-commerce to augmented reality to healthcare.
I've operated the JavaScript and Liquid codebase for TheWMarketplace, an e-commerce website for women entrepreneurs. I wrote an augmented reality game that takes players on a scavenger hunt across Jacksonville. I also connected smartwatch API's to Synergy's healthcare app, Project One.
Audiodub is a service that uses machine learning to automatically translate and dub YouTube videos into 20+ languages.
I developed parts of the NLP pipeline, like adding speaker diarization and minimizing API calls with IBM Watson. I also helped with biz-dev with things like writing an email scraper and talking to YouTubers like Minute Physics and 3Blue1Brown.
The Georgia Institute of Technology is a public research university in the heart of Atlanta, Georgia.
While at Georgia Tech, I've started getting involved with clubs like Startup Exchange and GT Blockchain. In the Fall 2022 semester, I'll be managing Community Membership at Startup Exchange, a new program to foster a community of entrepreneurship at GT.
Stanton is a magnet high school in Jacksonville. Known for it's academics, it ranks as one of the nation's most difficult high schools.
While at Stanton I served on student government, helping create new events like Mental Health Week and Voter Registration Day. I also was a captain of the varsity cross country and track teams.